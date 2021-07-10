Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

