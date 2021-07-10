Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
