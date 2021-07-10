Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.10 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.