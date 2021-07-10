Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $231.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,971 shares of company stock worth $33,250,682 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.