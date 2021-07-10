Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

