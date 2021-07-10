State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STFC opened at $17.26 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $760.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

