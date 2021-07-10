Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

