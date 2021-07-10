Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 1% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $296,073.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00885255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

