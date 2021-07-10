Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $16,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

