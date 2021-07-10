Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan Sells 2,591 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

