Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Midwest were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 698.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.69. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.04.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

