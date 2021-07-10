Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,266 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of EverQuote worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 97.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $599,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

