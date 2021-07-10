-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

SQNS opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

