Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

