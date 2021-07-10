tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 0.2%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.22 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). 23,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 254,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

A number of research firms have commented on TBLD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £448.88 million and a P/E ratio of 111.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.76.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

