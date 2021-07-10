Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

