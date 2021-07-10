MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.