Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND opened at C$46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.53. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -40.97.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.