Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

HRC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

