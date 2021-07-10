Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

