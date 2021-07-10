Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $77.80 on Friday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

