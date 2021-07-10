Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

GBCI opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

