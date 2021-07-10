MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98.

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $353.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

