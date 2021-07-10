Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $174.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

