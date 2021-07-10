Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $414.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.96. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

