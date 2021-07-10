Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$182.51. Cargojet shares last traded at C$178.26, with a volume of 119,755 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 841.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.