Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.48). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 838.50 ($10.96), with a volume of 143,443 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 874 ($11.42).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 868.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.