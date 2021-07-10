Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SAMG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

