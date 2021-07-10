STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

STM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

