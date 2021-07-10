Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

YMTX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

