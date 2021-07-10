Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

