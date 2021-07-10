United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.53 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.