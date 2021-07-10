Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.03.

TME stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

