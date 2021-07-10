Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a PE ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.