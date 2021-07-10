Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.27.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.