Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to “Buy”

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

