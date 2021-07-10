Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.