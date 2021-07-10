Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Achieves $2.20 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.56 or 0.00358385 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $20,793.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

