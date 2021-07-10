Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TLS stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 777.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

