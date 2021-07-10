Steven Yi Sells 22,951 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $34.86 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.