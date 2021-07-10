Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

