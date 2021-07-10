Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,537.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,386.24. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

