Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $372,500.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nelnet stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

