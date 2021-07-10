Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.