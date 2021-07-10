Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $112,000 Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

