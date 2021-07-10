SG Americas Securities LLC Has $663,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.29 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

