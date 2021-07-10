SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,280 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

