17,064 Shares in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 1,355.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

FRO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

