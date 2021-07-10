Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

NYSE MYE opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 196.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

