Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

GTN stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

