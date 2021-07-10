Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

